Tezos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.52 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $866.38 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00003383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003166 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003115 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 961,576,277 coins and its circulating supply is 940,380,271 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.