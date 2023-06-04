The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Purchases $16,149.32 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Cohn acquired 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $16,149.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,663.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, May 25th, Matthew Cohn acquired 350 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $11,273.50.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,219,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

