The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stake Raised by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of The Hackett Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 98,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

HCKT opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.