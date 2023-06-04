The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,898 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 81,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 66,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,305,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

