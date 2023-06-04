The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The LGL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.