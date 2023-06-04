The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The LGL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
About The LGL Group
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.