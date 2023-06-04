The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

