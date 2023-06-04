Thomas L. Fletcher Sells 658 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $92.26 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.83.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
