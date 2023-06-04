Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Up 1.8%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 137,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Thor Explorations Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

