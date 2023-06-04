THOR Industries (THO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. THOR Industries has set its FY23 guidance at $5.50-6.50 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect THOR Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

