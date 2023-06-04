Time Finance (LON:TIME) Trading Up 2.6%

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.34). Approximately 69,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 151,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.80 ($0.33).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; business loans comprising unsecured, secured, and VAT loans; property finance, including second charge mortgages, bridging loans, and specialist but-to-let loans; recovery loan schemes; and vehicle finance solutions.

