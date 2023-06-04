Tina Marriott Larson Sells 3,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $25,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2 %
RXRX opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.41. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXRX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.