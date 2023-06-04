Tina Marriott Larson Sells 3,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $25,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2 %

RXRX opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.41. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXRX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

