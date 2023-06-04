Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.72. Approximately 1,327,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,431,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Specifically, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $502,269.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,710,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,389,462 shares of company stock valued at $49,832,836 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Toast Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after buying an additional 4,956,535 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

