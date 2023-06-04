Todd G. Schwartz Buys 4,972 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 4,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,739.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Performance

OPFI stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.92 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on OPFI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 6.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OppFi in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the first quarter worth approximately $19,950,000,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OppFi by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

