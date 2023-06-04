Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$27.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPZ shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$21.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$24.72. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

