Torsten Koster Acquires 15,000 Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) Stock

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML – Get Rating) insider Torsten Koster acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £89,100 ($110,108.75).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Up 2.2 %

LON:FEML opened at GBX 597.60 ($7.39) on Friday. Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 552.70 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 659.90 ($8.15). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 584.16.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.