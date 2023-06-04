Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Trading Down 5.1%

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 371,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,509,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Trackwise Designs Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products for use in aerospace, medical, scientific, industrial, and automotive sectors.

