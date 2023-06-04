Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Trade Desk traded as high as $78.60 and last traded at $76.73, with a volume of 1614857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.26.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $149,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at $38,292,616.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at $38,292,616.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock valued at $61,463,352. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.