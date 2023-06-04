TransDigm Group Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for TransDigm Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.39. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.33 EPS.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

Shares of TDG opened at $793.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $767.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $710.10. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $831.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.