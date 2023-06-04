Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Insider Activity at Trio-Tech International

In other news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Get Rating ) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.