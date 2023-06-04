TRON (TRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $421.53 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and approximately $421.53 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009487 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003383 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003166 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003115 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001385 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,190,771,003 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TRON
