Troy Wichterman Sells 560 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $12,997.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 137 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $2,659.17.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Troy Wichterman sold 310 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $6,770.40.

On Monday, March 20th, Troy Wichterman sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Troy Wichterman sold 31 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $711.45.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 276,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 389,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

