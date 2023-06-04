Truist Financial Boosts Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $21.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
HST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.86.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of HST opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.25.
Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
