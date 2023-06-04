Truist Financial Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $890.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $700.00 to $890.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.68.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $812.00 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $656.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $605.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $1,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

