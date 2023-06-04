Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.87. 925,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 385,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCNNF. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $14.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded by Kim Rivers on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

