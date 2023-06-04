Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRMK. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

