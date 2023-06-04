U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

