U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
