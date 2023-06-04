USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
USANA Health Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $63.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.