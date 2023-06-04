USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $63.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

In other news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $318,614.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $318,614.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,195. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

