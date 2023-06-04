Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Stock Price Down 1%

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$21.34 and last traded at C$21.34. 726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.56.

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.66.

