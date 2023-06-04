Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.46 and last traded at $96.46. Approximately 12,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 14,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 44,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.