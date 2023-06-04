Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.26.

VEEV opened at $195.00 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.42 and its 200-day moving average is $173.07.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 66.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 313,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 124,804 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.0% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 42.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

