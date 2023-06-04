Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.59-$4.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $195.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.26.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 165.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

