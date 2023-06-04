Verge Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Verge has a market capitalization of $32.08 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,229.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00354245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00550829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00428142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,671,800 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,671,794 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

