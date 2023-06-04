Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CAO Kristen Ambrose Sells 289 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $333.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $243.17 and a one year high of $354.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after acquiring an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.