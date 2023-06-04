Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) COO Sells $27,045.24 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $333.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.03 and its 200 day moving average is $312.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $243.17 and a 12 month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

