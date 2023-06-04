VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,055 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $64,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,669,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,538,000 after acquiring an additional 321,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,353 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

