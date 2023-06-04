VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $134.00 at Piper Sandler

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.99.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 213.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VMware by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

