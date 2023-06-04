VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $134.00. The company traded as high as $137.62 and last traded at $137.39, with a volume of 714906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.94.

VMW has been the subject of several other reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

VMware Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 213.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

