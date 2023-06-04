Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $42.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.46.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 666.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 96,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 117,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,177,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

