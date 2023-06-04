Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Announces Earnings Results

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $88.26 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Waterdrop Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Waterdrop by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 175.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

