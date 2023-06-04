WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

WCF Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

WCF Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.