Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Trading Down 11%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Wetouch Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
Wetouch Technology Company Profile
Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.
