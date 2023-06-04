Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 132.20 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.62). Approximately 339,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 404,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.60 ($1.53).

Wickes Group Stock Up 6.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £340.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Wickes Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,461.54%.

Insider Activity

About Wickes Group

In other Wickes Group news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 68,728 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £94,157.36 ($116,358.58). Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Further Reading

