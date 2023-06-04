William J. Sandborn Sells 10,629 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $364,149.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

