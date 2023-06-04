William J. Sandborn Sells 10,629 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $364,149.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

