Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,702,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

NYSE WSM opened at $118.56 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $120.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

