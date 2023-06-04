Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Sells $545,875.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Julie Jarecke Gebauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 2.0 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

