WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading 3.5% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $49.94. 20,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 42,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the third quarter worth about $28,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

