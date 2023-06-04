Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,542 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYNN. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.