Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yiren Digital (YRD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.