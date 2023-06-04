Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

