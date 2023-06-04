Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Elevance Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.37. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $37.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health stock opened at $471.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.32 and its 200-day moving average is $481.37. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $438.56 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

