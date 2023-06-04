Zacks Research Comments on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

